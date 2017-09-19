TF Riggs Royalty Selected at Coronation Last-night in Pierre

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Homecoming Coronation took place last-night with the crowning of the King and Queen and burning of the letters. The Pierre High School Homecoming King & Queen – Peyton Zabel & Alexandria Allison. (Photos Courtesy of Plooster Photography)

The Pierre Homecoming Parade will be this evening at 7 pm. There is a charge to enter in the parade. Entry forms are available on the Pierre School District Website at www.pierre.k12.sd.us fee is $20 for community members and $15 for students. The parade is a student senate fundraiser.

GovMobiles are not allowed this year and they ask not to throw objects that could endanger the crowd or to not hang out of windows etc.

Lineup is 6:30 P.M. in T.F. Riggs theater parking lot. Parade begins at 7 P.M. down Broadway, Highland, Pleasant and Pierre Street.