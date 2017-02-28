TF Riggs Latin Club to Hold 44th Annual Roman Banquet Saturday March 4th in Pierre

PIERRE SD – The Latin Club of TF Riggs High School will be holding its 44th Annual Roman Banquet at 6:00 pm starting in the Capitol Rotunda on, Saturday, March 4, 2017.

This year’s theme will honor law enforcement personnel—state, local, and school. After some entertainment and hors d’oeuvres at the rotunda the 100 plus toga-clad diners will walk to the Georgia Morse Middle school. The dinning experience continues there with six courses of the dinner. Latin students past and present along with their parents are invited with entertainment provided from high school musicians and actors.

“Each year we choose a special person or group to honor. In the last couple of years, with our law enforcement personnel having suffered so, I thought we needed to support them in a big way,“ says forty-seven year Latin teacher, Jay Mickelson.