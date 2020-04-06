Testing for new CDLs being offered this week

South Dakota’s Driver Licensing Program will open driver exam stations today (April 7) in four cities “by appointment only” to help those who are applying for new commercial driving licenses (CDL) or new CDL endorsements.

CDL testing will be done on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the driver exam stations in Pierre, Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. There will be two testing work stations in Sioux Falls and one each in Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City.

Driver Licensing director Jane Schrank said at least 60 applicants a week could take their CDL tests through this program. She says tests will be done in two-hour blocks per workstation due to the length of testing.

To schedule an appointment, applicants need to email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us or call 605-773-6883 to schedule a time and location for taking the test.

The Driver Licensing Program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.