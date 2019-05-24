Terry Struse 1952 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Terry L. Struse, 67, of Miller, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home.

Graveside memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller.

Terry Lee Struse was born January 12, 1952 to Perry, Jr. and Roslyn (Phinney) Struse in Miller. He grew up in several communities across the globe while the family moved around as part of the United States Army. Although he spent portions of his youth in Germany, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Colorado, Terry always considered Miller to be home. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of South Dakota and then worked at a variety of endeavors including, as a newspaper reporter, shopkeeper, cabinet maker, computer marketing, and then came home again to work with his father in the family electrical business, Old Sarge Electric. Later, Terry also worked at Jack Link’s. Terry enjoyed music, reading books, collecting philosophy books, gardening, working on personal writing projects, and his cats.

He is survived by his brother, Perry L. (Maureen) Struse, Jr.; his niece, Amanda Struse; and nephew: Steven James Struse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry, Sr. and Roslyn Struse; and brother, Steven Gene Struse.

