Terry R. Huss 1960 – 2018

FAULKTON, SD – Terry R. Huss, 58, of Faulkton, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Faulkton. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 3, 2018 at the church, with visitation one hour prior.

Terry was born on October 21, 1960 to Kenneth and Lorraine (Wieseler) Huss in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Terry graduated from Faulkton High School and attended one year at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota for Agriculture. On May 6th, 1989, he was united in holy matrimony to Beverly Gabriel in Faulkton, South Dakota. Terry and Bev made their home on the Huss family farm near Faulkton where they raised their daughters, Kelsey and Amanda. One of his greatest treasures were his grandchildren. He loved his family very much and would move mountains for them.

Terry has spent his life doing what he loved on the family farm. Over the years he has taken pride in raising cattle and growing a variety of crops. His farm was his life legacy, where his presence will be felt for generations to come. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.

When he wasn’t on the farm, he surrounded himself with family and friends and enjoyed traveling. His favorite location to camp was Lake Kampeska, near Watertown, South Dakota. Terry was able to accomplish many of his last wishes; one of them was his dream home on Lake Kampeska. The home is meant to be a place where family and friends are to gather and fill it with love and laughter.

Terry had one of the biggest hearts in the world. He was constantly giving to others in need. He was extremely grateful for all the blessings in his life and was always looking for ways to pay it forward. He also enjoyed donating his time to numerous committees, organizations, and the church.

Terry was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Faulkton and The Knights of Columbus. He was on the Arcade Township board for many years. One of Terry’s most beloved hobbies included snowmobiling, which lead him to form the local snowmobile club.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his loving wife, Beverly; his children Kelsey (Joy) Huss and Amanda (Christian) Hojer; his grandchildren, Abbi, Eryka, Emili, Max, Brintley, Franklin, Bryson, Rhett, a new grandchild due in April; his mother, Lorraine Huss; sisters, Lynette (Chip) Foerster, Jean (Dr. Daniel) Petereit; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of devoted cousins and friends.

He was preceded in the death by father, Kenneth; his brother, Larry.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Terry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)