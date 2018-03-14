Terry Hughes 1938 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Terry Hughes, 80, of Ft. Pierre, died Saturday, March 10 at his home. Memorial Service

Terence Joseph Hughes was born on 15 February 1938 to Judge Leo James

Hughes and Mary Susan (Schiltz) Hughes at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, South

Dakota. Terry was raised on the Hughes cattle ranch in Bad River Valley south of Fort

Pierre and graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1956. He graduated from the

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1960, majoring in metallurgy, and

entered graduate school at Northwestern University, gaining masters (1962) and

doctorate (1968) degrees in materials science. He traveled alone around the world in

1966 and 1967, mostly overland, through Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, and

wrote an account of his travels.

In 1968 Terry accepted a position as a glaciologist at the Institute of Polar

Studies (now the Byrd Polar Research Center) at The Ohio State University (OSU),

spending many summer field seasons studying dynamics of the ice sheets covering

Antarctica and Greenland over three decades. Terry joined the faculty of the Civil

Engineering Department in 1970. At OSU he met Beverly Ann Barr, whom he

married in 1974. Terry helped establish an atmospheric sciences program at OSU and

accepted a six-month appointment as a Senior Postdoctoral Fellow in the Advanced

Study Program at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder,

Colorado in 1974.

Terry and Bev moved to Maine in 1975, where in 1974 Terry had accepted a

joint appointment in the Department of Geological Sciences (now Department of

Earth Sciences) and the Institute for Quaternary Studies (now the Climate Change

Institute) at the University of Maine in Orono. There he continued his glaciological

research, expanded to include climate research. His work is published in numerous

scientific journals and books. In 2009, Terry wrote a 591-page autobiography, ICE

MAN, with corrections in a 2018 version. Terry retired in 2010 as Professor Emeritus

of Earth Sciences and Climate Change. Many of his students became prominent

glaciologists and glacial geologists.

During their 35 years in Maine, Terry and Bev were pro-life activists. They

were members of the Pro-Life Education Association (PLEA), founded crisis

pregnancy centers in Bangor and Orono, and took 24 sexually abused women into

their Orono home, all but 4 pregnant. For decades, Terry regularly displayed posters

of aborted babies on campus and outside of Catholic churches and what he called

Abortion Auschwitzes in the Bangor-Orono area. He also participated in peaceful sit-ins with Operation Rescue and the Lambs of Christ in seven states, being jailed in six,

until that activity was decriminalized nationwide in 1992 by act of Congress.

In 2005 Terry and Bev began moving to Fort Pierre, completed in 2010. Terry

died, where he was born, on 03/10/2018. Terry, is survived by Beverly, their sons,

Shane Felan and MacCartney O’Barr Hughes, Terry’s brothers, Leo James, Jr., John

Timothy, and all their children and grand children.