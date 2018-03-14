Terry Hughes 1938 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Terry Hughes, 80, of Ft. Pierre, died Saturday, March 10 at his home. Memorial Service
Memorial Service will be 11:00am, Thursday, March 15 at St. John's Catholic Church.
Terence Joseph Hughes was born on 15 February 1938 to Judge Leo James
Hughes and Mary Susan (Schiltz) Hughes at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, South
Dakota. Terry was raised on the Hughes cattle ranch in Bad River Valley south of Fort
Pierre and graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1956. He graduated from the
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1960, majoring in metallurgy, and
entered graduate school at Northwestern University, gaining masters (1962) and
doctorate (1968) degrees in materials science. He traveled alone around the world in
1966 and 1967, mostly overland, through Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, and
wrote an account of his travels.
In 1968 Terry accepted a position as a glaciologist at the Institute of Polar
Studies (now the Byrd Polar Research Center) at The Ohio State University (OSU),
spending many summer field seasons studying dynamics of the ice sheets covering
Antarctica and Greenland over three decades. Terry joined the faculty of the Civil
Engineering Department in 1970. At OSU he met Beverly Ann Barr, whom he
married in 1974. Terry helped establish an atmospheric sciences program at OSU and
accepted a six-month appointment as a Senior Postdoctoral Fellow in the Advanced
Study Program at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder,
Colorado in 1974.
Terry and Bev moved to Maine in 1975, where in 1974 Terry had accepted a
joint appointment in the Department of Geological Sciences (now Department of
Earth Sciences) and the Institute for Quaternary Studies (now the Climate Change
Institute) at the University of Maine in Orono. There he continued his glaciological
research, expanded to include climate research. His work is published in numerous
scientific journals and books. In 2009, Terry wrote a 591-page autobiography, ICE
MAN, with corrections in a 2018 version. Terry retired in 2010 as Professor Emeritus
of Earth Sciences and Climate Change. Many of his students became prominent
glaciologists and glacial geologists.
During their 35 years in Maine, Terry and Bev were pro-life activists. They
were members of the Pro-Life Education Association (PLEA), founded crisis
pregnancy centers in Bangor and Orono, and took 24 sexually abused women into
their Orono home, all but 4 pregnant. For decades, Terry regularly displayed posters
of aborted babies on campus and outside of Catholic churches and what he called
Abortion Auschwitzes in the Bangor-Orono area. He also participated in peaceful sit-ins with Operation Rescue and the Lambs of Christ in seven states, being jailed in six,
until that activity was decriminalized nationwide in 1992 by act of Congress.
In 2005 Terry and Bev began moving to Fort Pierre, completed in 2010. Terry
died, where he was born, on 03/10/2018. Terry, is survived by Beverly, their sons,
Shane Felan and MacCartney O’Barr Hughes, Terry’s brothers, Leo James, Jr., John
Timothy, and all their children and grand children.
