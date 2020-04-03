Temporary Extensions Granted For Driver License Expiration Dates

Some South Dakotans whose driver’s license expires in the next few months are being given a temporary extension.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price has been given the authority to order the extension of the expiration date for an operator’s license, motorcycle operator’s license, commercial driver’s license, commercial learner’s permit, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit and non-driver identification card.

Price has authorized the state Driver’s Licensing Program to extend these expiration dates for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, plus an additional 90 days.

State driver license exam stations are currently closed statewide through May 2.

For online renewals, click onto https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online.