Temporary Extension Extended Again For Driver License Expiration Dates

The temporary extension of the expiration date for certain South Dakota driver licenses has been extended until March of next year.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order this week extending the state’s emergency declaration through Dec. 30, 2020. The expiration date for driver licenses is extended through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days or March 30, 2021.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says this is good news for those South Dakotans whose licenses expired on or after March 13, 2020, when the Governor first issued the emergency declaration. He says the extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses or commercial learner’s permits.

But, state Driver Licensing Director Jane Schrank asks those license holders not to schedule renewal appointments at exam stations just yet. She’s asking people with those licenses to wait until late summer or early fall to make those appointments so staff can get caught up on the backlog of tests from the last couple of months. Driver licenses can be renewed online at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online.

Currently, 10 driver exam stations are open by appointment only for those applying for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards. The exam stations are located in Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Mobridge, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Watertown and Yankton.

Appointments for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards can be made at https://apps.sd.gov/PS14SchedulerCovid/. Due to heavy website traffic, please be patient.