Temperatures to return to “normal” for January in central SD

Several inches of snow along with temperatures at or below normal are in the forecast for Hughes, Stanley and surrounding counties tomorrow (Thurs.) night and Friday.

Weatherology meteorologist Paul Trambley says a low pressure system from the west will move through the Plains region.

Compared to the mild winter we’ve had so far in the central part of South Dakota, temperatures in the single digits to mid-20s may seem somewhat out of the norm. Trambley says, actually, they’re not.