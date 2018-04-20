Teen Drivers Take Safety Survey at LessonLearnedSD.com, Could Win $20K in Prizes

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has declared today (April 20) Safe Driving Day in South Dakota.

Director of the Office of Highway Safety Lee Axdahl says for the third year in a row, the Office of Highway Safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association are hosting “Lesson Learned SD.”

Axdahl says teen drivers can go to the “Lesson Learned SD” website and take a safe driving quiz.

Axdahl says young drivers make up a small part of the driving population in South Dakota, but account for nearly half of all speed related crashes and 30 percent of alcohol related crashes.

The deadline for teens to take the “Lesson Learned SD” survey is April 30.