Teen dating violence awareness conversations are tough, but valuable

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Capital Area Counseling Service board member Tiffany Sanchez says it’s critical parents, mentors and community members educate youth on what is considered a healthy relationship and to identify the warning signs of an unhealthy/abusive relationship.

She says adults are sometimes uncomfortable getting dating violence discussion started.

Sanchez says relationships don’t usually start out violent.

Information from Capital Area Counseling Service says dating violence victims are more likely than their non-abused peers to:

smoke

use drugs

engage in unhealthy dieting

engage in risky sexual behaviors

attempt or consider suicide

Hear more from Sanchez in the multi-media section of our website.

To learn more about healthy relationships and other resources go to loveisrespect.org or the local Domestic Violence Center website at www.missourishores.com .