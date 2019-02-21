Teen dating violence awareness conversations are tough, but valuable
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
Capital Area Counseling Service board member Tiffany Sanchez says it’s critical parents, mentors and community members educate youth on what is considered a healthy relationship and to identify the warning signs of an unhealthy/abusive relationship.
She says adults are sometimes uncomfortable getting dating violence discussion started.
Sanchez says relationships don’t usually start out violent.
Information from Capital Area Counseling Service says dating violence victims are more likely than their non-abused peers to:
-
smoke
-
use drugs
-
engage in unhealthy dieting
-
engage in risky sexual behaviors
-
attempt or consider suicide
To learn more about healthy relationships and other resources go to loveisrespect.org or the local Domestic Violence Center website at www.missourishores.com.
For more information on mental health or addiction services, contact CACS at 605-224-5811 or go to www.cacsnet.org.