Tech crew named Pierre Fine Arts “Performers of the Week”

Congratulations to the tech crew for “The Hope and Heartache Diner” for being chosen as the Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performers of the Week.”

Here is their nomination:

On opening night of the show, about 30 minutes before curtain the power went out in the whole building and part of the city. Within those 30 minutes, the tech crew came together and worked as a team. They scrambled around in the dark finding flashlights, batteries, battery powered candles and discovering that one of our electric spotlights was somewhat functioning. They used incredible problem solving skills to figure out how to best light up the entire stage. They kept calm and, in fact, seemed to enjoy the additional challenges presented. The crew held flashlights from the balcony, foot of the stage and wings of the stage for an hour and a half performance. Their flexibility, creativity, teamwork and problem solving skills led to an amazing performance that we will all remember. Hats off to Mesa Winder, Adeline Abernathy, Margot Pearson, Conlan Rendell, Thomas Fischer, Sam Zeltinger, Nicole Turner and Kayla Peterson for helping the show go on as planned.