Team Guns Wins 14th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Blood Drive

For the 2nd year in a row, Team Guns defeated Team Hoses in the annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial blood drive in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

The finally tally of the 14th annual event had 226 donors for Team Guns and 193 donors for Team Hoses.

Pierre Police Department Sgt. Sam Boutchee helped spearhead the law enforcement team.

While a total of 419 people showed up to donate blood during the three day event, some may have been unable to donate and others donated doubles so the actual number of units collected isn’t yet known. This year’s goal was 365 units of blood collected.

Tyler’s mom Geri Wilcox says this annual blood drive was Tyler’s idea.

Over 2020 units have been collected during this drive since it began in 2005.