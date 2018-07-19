TB Test Requirement Lifted for Dairy Cattle Coming Into SD

The South Dakota Animal Industry Board has decided to repeal an order requiring a negative tuberculosis test for dairy animals imported to the state from tuberculosis free states and zones.
Assistant state veterinarian Dr. Mendel Miller says the TB test requirement for dairy cattle has been in place since 2004.
Miller says the TB test requirement is still in place for recreational cattle.
Miller says South Dakota maintains its “TB Free” status.
