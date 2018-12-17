Tax revenue generated from wind energy projects move SD forward

Wind energy projects in South Dakota power more than 30 percent of the state’s energy needs while generating tax revenue for local schools and roads. A fact sheet released this month by the Center for Rural Affairs analyzes the tax collection structure for wind energy generation in the state.

Policy associate and publication author Lu Nelsen says “Fact sheet: South Dakota wind energy tax revenue” highlights tax contributions through nameplate capacity and production taxes. The state uses a combination of these two taxes to collect revenue from wind energy projects.

Nelsen says while much of this revenue remains in the county, legislation passed in 2016 decreases the portion given to local school districts over 10 years. The local school district would keep all of its share for the first five years, but starting in year six, the amount would decrease by 20 percent. In year 10, the revenue would be redistributed statewide instead.

Nelsen says as South Dakotans move toward a renewable future, it’s essential to determine how to keep wind energy tax revenue benefits local to ensure communities can make use of new revenue generated by projects.

For more information and to view the fact sheet, visit cfra.org/publications/WindEnergyTaxRevenueSD.