Tappers Score 3 in Ninth to Rally for Win

Aberdeen, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers ended a 3 game losing skid with a 3 run 9th inning to down the Hub City Hot Shots 7-4 in Expedition League Baseball Saturday night in Aberdeen. The Trappers scored their 3 runs off of losing pitcher Jacob Blog to win just the second game of the season. Seth Brewer’s triple scored Niko Piazza with what proved to be the game winning run. Piazza had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s to pace the Trappers 7 hit attack. Hub City outhit the Trappers 8-7 in the game. Nate Morris pitched 2.1 innings of 2 hit scoreless relief to pick up his first win of the season. The Trappers improve to 2-5 on the season and will wrap up the series in Aberdeen Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 pm.