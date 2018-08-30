Tappers Coaching Staff Set for Next Year

PIERRE, SD – The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League today announced the return of Head Coach Tanner Neale and Assistant Coach Jake Witt to the coaching staff for the 2019 season. Neale, a Watertown, South Dakota native, currently coaches at Upper Iowa University and will head into his second season as the Head Coach of the Trappers. Witt, who is from Bakersfield, California, coaches at Bakersfield Christian High School and Bakersfield Baseball Academy and will also be coming into his second season with the Trappers. Under the direction of Neale and Witt, the Trappers posted a 32-31 record, good for the fourth best record in the Expedition League. They will begin recruiting for the 2019 season immediately. The Expedition League is a collegiate summer baseball league that will be starting its second season in 2019. The league recruits top college talent from around the country to compete at a high level, in a minor league-type setting. The Trappers are gearing up for the 2019 season, which means Season Tickets are on sale now. Season Ticket packages start at $249 and can be purchased by emailing Jackson Bruce (jackson@pierretrappers.com) and Jamaal Cummings (jamaal@pierretrappers.com) or online at www.pierretrappers.com.