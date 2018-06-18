Tammy Castle 1961 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Tammy Castle, 56, of Pierre, died Friday, June 15 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Memorial Service will be 11:00am, Saturday, June 23 at Isburg Funeral Chapel

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Tammy was born September 3, 1961 in Pierre, SD to Marvin and Imogene (Carver) Goglin. She grew up in Ft. Pierre attending school in Stanley County before moving to Helena, MT where she graduated in 1979.

After high school she moved around, living in Southern, CA, Portland, OR and Missouri before settling back in South Dakota. Tammy put in twenty plus years as a med aide CNA at Maryhouse. She was always happy to care for her residents.

On September 6, 2006 Tammy was united in marriage to Jess Castle. They made their home in Pierre.

Tammy enjoyed gardening, stained glass, canning, baking, and co-piloting on the back of her husband’s motorcycle traveling coast to coast taking photos.

She is survived by her husband Jess of Pierre; children: Jamie Goglin of Rapid City, Alex Thurber of Brookings and Jessica Naylor of Pierre, Marty Hendrick of Portland, OR and Danny Tibbs of Sioux Falls and sister Joyce Goglin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Faith Goglin.