Sylvia Litschewski 1943 – 2017

SELBY, SD - Mass of Christian Burial for Sylvia Litschewski, 74, of Selby will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Selby. Burial will be at the Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. A Rosary service will be at 9:30 AM, Wednesday morning. Sylvia passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Selby Good Samaritan Center.

Sylvia (Laemmle) Litschewski was born to Otto and Virginia (Fritz) Laemmle on May 4, 1943, in the Bowdle Hospital. She lived on a farm in rural Mound City, SD. Sylvia married Ray Litschewski on February 9, 1959 in Selby, SD. Ray and Sylvia purchased the Time Out Lounge in 1982 and sold it on September 1, 2011. For many years Sylvia was a choir member at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and a member of the Alter Society. Sylvia loved to sing and had a very beautiful voice. She also was on a bowling league and a member of TOPS. In her younger years she worked at the Berens as a switchboard operator and a bartender.

Sylvia lived at the Selby Good Samaritan Center for the last 2 ½ years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Sylvia is survived by her mother, Virginia Warwick of Selby, daughters, Shelly DeJong of Jamestown, ND, and Alicia (Arlyn) Ritter of Sioux Falls, grandchildren, Nicole (Scott) Kouf of Sioux Falls, SD, Andrew Ritter of Sioux Falls, Adam (Angie) Ritter of Sioux Falls, SD, Adison (Kelsi) Ritter of Watertown, SD, great grandchildren, Dylan and Taylor Kouf, Autumn and Alivia Ritter, Ariah and Bode Ritter, Kira Niemann, numerous nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Jo Trostad, brothers-in-law, Art (Carmen) Litschewski and Cliff Bieber.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ray on February 7, 2012, her father, Otto and an infant brother, Kenneth.