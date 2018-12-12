Swiden Steps Down as Head Volleyball Coach

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Lady Governor volleyball coach Chris Swiden has stepped down as head Volleyball Coach of the Lady Governor volleyball program. Swiden spent five years heading up the program that qualified for the State Class AA Volleyball tournament for the first 3 years he was in charge but finished 8th all 3 years. The last two seasons the Lady Govs did not qualify for the State Tournament. Swiden compiled a 59-80 record in his 5 years as head coach of the Lady Govs. He will continue to teach in the Pierre School system and will serve as varsity assistant boys golf coach next fall. A search for his replacement will begin shortly.