Sweet 16 Class A Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activites Association has released the parings for the Sweet 16 Class A boys Basketball playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday night across the state. Chamberlain and Crow Creek will play in one of the games. Chamberlain is the third seed and Crow Creek the 14th seed. The game will either be in Huron at 5:30 pm or Pierre at 7 pm. It depends on who wins tonight’s District 3AA Tournament Championship game. Other first round games scheduled are listed below.

#1 Sioux Valley vs. #16 Dakota Valley

#2 Madison vs. #15 Hot Springs

# 3 Chamberlain vs. # 14 Crow Creek

#4 Clark-Willow Lake vs. Tri Valley

#5 Little Wound vs. # 12 Tea Area

#6 St. Thomas More vs. #11 Aberdeen Roncalli

# 7 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #10 Sisseton

# 8 Pine Ridge vs. # 9 Mt. Vernon-Plankinton

The 8 winning teams in the Sweet 16 games will advance to the State Class A boys basketball tournament next week in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The 8 teams will be re-seeded to determine the Class A first round matchups.