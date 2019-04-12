Svendsen To Be Named RC Stevens Head Football Coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Steve Svendsen is expected to be named the new head coach of the Rapid City Central Stevens Raiders. Svendsen, who coached Rapid City Central from 1999 to 2007, will take over from Scott Hagen, who coached the Rapid City Raiders for six seasons through 2018. Svendsen spent eight years at Central and had an 8-4 record in his final season, leading the Cobblers to the semifinals of the Class 11AA playoffs for the first time in school history. He had a career record of 30-54 at Central, including a 17-16 mark over his final three seasons. A Eureka native, Svendsen is entering his 34th year of coaching football this fall, 22 years as a head coach. Svendsen still needs the approval of the hire from the Rapid City School Board wiich is expected.