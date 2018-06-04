Sutton Steps Down From Board of Regents

Bob Sutton has resigned from his position on the South Dakota Board of Regents after being named president and CEO of Avera Health.

Sutton, the former president and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre, says it’s been a pleasure serving on the Board of Regents because he puts great value on higher education.

Sutton’s resignation from the Board of Regents is effective today (June 4). Gov. Dennis Daugaard will name a successor as soon as possible to complete Sutton’s term, which ends in 2019.

Sutton has served on the Board of Regents, the constitutional governing body for South Dakota’s six public universities and two special K-12 schools serving deaf and blind students, since April 2013. He served as the board’s president from March 2017 to present.