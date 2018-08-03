Sutton: Room to Improve State Budgeting Process

South Dakota state government closed the 2018 budget year on June 30 with a $16.9 million surplus.

State senator Billie Sutton of Burke is a member of the legislature’s joint appropriations committee. He’s glad to see the surplus, but thinks there’s room to improve the budgeting process.

While seeing a budget surplus may seem like a good thing to most people, it can be a bit frustrating for legislators.

Collectively, the three branches of state government spent $10.7 million less than appropriated.

Sutton has served eight years in the South Dakota Legislature and is the democratic candidate for governor in this November’s election.