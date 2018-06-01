Sutton Rodeo Bringing PRCA’s “Xtreme Roughstock Event” to SD

Onida, South Dakota, based Sutton Rodeo is bringing the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association’s newest competition series to the state in September.

The PRCA Xtreme Roughstock Event will feature Xtreme Bulls Tour, Xtreme Bronc Match and the brand new Xtreme Bareback Riding event together for the first time. This will be the last chance for fans to see rodeo stars qualify for the 2018 National Finals Rodeo.

The event showcases the PRCA’s top bull, saddle bronc and bareback riders against the best rodeo stock in the world, in a unique $40,000 competition. Money earned goes toward qualification for the titles in Las Vegas. The event will also include a Freestyle Bullfighting competition.

The PRCA Xtreme Roughstock Event will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls Sept. 28 and 29. Tickets are on sale now.