Sutton Elected Board of Regents’ President

SPEARFISH, S.D. –Bob Sutton, a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents since 2013, is the board’s new president, succeeding Randy Schaefer, who remains on the board.

Sutton is executive vice president of human resources for Avera Health in Sioux Falls. He previously served as regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, president of the South Dakota Community Foundation, president of the South Dakota Bankers Association, and executive director of the South Dakota Association of County Officials.

He is also active in public and community service, having chaired the South Dakota Housing Development Authority and South Dakotans for the Arts and as a board member of Junior Achievement of South Dakota.

As a graduate of South Dakota’s public university system, Sutton said he is especially honored to serve as the Board of Regents’ president. He earned two degrees from the University of South Dakota: an undergraduate degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.

At its regular meeting this week, the Board of Regents also elected Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls as vice president and John Bastian of Belle Fourche as the board’s secretary.