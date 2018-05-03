Suspicious Package Taken to State Lab for Testing

Traffic was disrupted on a portion of Wells Avenue in Pierre for about an hour mid-day today (Thurs.) because of a suspicious package.
Pierre Police captain Bryan Walz says an officer removed the package from the building, then called for a hazardous materials response team.
Paula Tronvold is a deputy chief with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.
Walz says the package was possibly chemical in nature, but was not explosive.
