Suspect in Two Deaths Apprehended in Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) – Authorities in northeast Nebraska have arrested a man suspected in two South Dakota slayings. Police say Manuel Frias was taken into custody a little before 10 p.m. Tuesday in South Sioux City, following a brief standoff. Authorities say Frias is wanted in the Jan. 5 shooting deaths of 28-year-old Samuel Crockett and 30-year-old Corey Zephier outside a Sioux Falls apartment building. It’s unclear whether Frias has an attorney.

