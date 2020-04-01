Suspect found unarmed in Tuesday morning call to St. Charles Hotel in Pierre
Pierre police officers responded to the 200 block of East Capitol Avenue today (Tues.) shortly before 11am after receiving a report of an agitated male with a firearm in the St. Charles Hotel lobby.
Officers located the male subject, who was unarmed when confronted. Upon investigation, officers didn’t find anyone who said they were directly threatened by the subject, nor had the initial caller said the subject had threatened anyone.