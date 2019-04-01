Susan Mollison 1947 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Susan was born March 11, 1947 in Mitchell to Evan and Gertrude “Chris” (Christman) Tessier. She grew up in Mitchell graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1965 and went on and graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver in 1969.

Susan was known as: humble, kind, did not put on airs, “card lady”, meticulous-neat, thorough and accurate and efficient, keeper of the lists, gracious, stoic, dependable, and trustworthy. Organizations benefitted when she rose to “chairman of membership committee”. She was a member of PEO and Community Concert Series. She could be stubborn, fixated and obsessive which drove some people nuts, but endeared her to many.

Susan was a Special Ed teacher and was a fan and supporter of the Special Olympics. After moving to Pierre she taught 4th grade and then worked for Department of Public Safety in Driver Improvement before going to work for the Card and Candy shop where she was the keeper of the wedding list! She enjoyed reading Grisham Crime Novels and keeping up with the family news. And enjoyed a few tv shows: Gray’s Anatomy, Good Doctor and Blue Bloods.

Susan married James B. Mollison on July 3, 1982. Her plan was to have her anniversary on the day before a holiday to extend the celebration. She was her husband’s best friend and sounding board.

Susan never had children but loved being a grandma and kept a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews. She was a caring stepmom and proud grandma. The grandkids loved playing games with her. She spent all year shopping for Christmas, which was her favorite time.

Susan was a strong supporter of Jim. She preferred being in the background but was a strong support to whatever program or organization she was affiliated with. She was a lady with quiet dignity and knew that much was expected from someone who had been given so much. She had an uncanny ability to look over a situation, organize it and then execute it while making it look easy.

She is survived by her husband Jim; stepchildren: Deborah Davis, Sue and Dean Goebel and John and Sue Mollison; brother John Tessier; sister Christine Buche; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step daughter Vickie Mollison Woodward and grandson Jered Goebel.

Memorials may be directed to the South Dakota Discovery Center, Pierre/Ft. Pierre Boys and Girls Club and South Dakota Special Olympics.

A Life Celebration will be held from 6:30-9pm, Saturday, April 6 at Drifters in Ft. Pierre