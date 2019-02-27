Susan LeDuc 1949 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Long time Pierre resident Susan LeDuc, 69, died quietly at her home Monday, February 25, 2019, with family and friends at her side. Susan was a person of great faith who brought love and laughter into the lives she touched. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 am, Monday, March 4 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Susan Kathryn Huffman was born November 21, 1949, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Richard (Bud) Huffman and Shirley (Sherman) Huffman. She moved to Pierre with her family at the age of 10. She attended schools in Council Bluff and Pierre and graduated from Riggs High School in 1968.

After high school, Susan married and began a career in public service working for the State of South Dakota. She married her high school sweetheart, Ed Tourville, August 26, 1968, and together they raised two daughters. The couple later divorced, and in 2004, Susan married John LeDuc. Susan and John also divorced.

During her 40-year career in state government, Susan held positions in the Department of Education, the Division of Alcohol & Drugs, Office of the Attorney General, and the Department of Revenue working in the Division of Motor Vehicles at the time of her retirement. She worked with many associates and co-workers who became her friends. Prior to and following her retirement from government work, Susan was also employed at the local Card & Candy Hallmark store where she became friends with both co-workers and store customers. She noted that she was blessed and humbled by the many well wishes she received during the past several months.

Susan was a person of many interests, but her priorities were always faith, family and friends. Nothing pleased her more than spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and her closest friend, Kate Boyd. Susan was also a devoted and loving daughter and caregiver to her mother.

Susan was an avid reader and loved the challenge of a good jigsaw puzzle. She had a passion for antiques and a flare for home decorating; her talents could turn any room into a cozy and stylish retreat. She generously lent her talents when friends requested help. She would readily lend a helping hand, and at one point, participated in the W2 program at the women’s prison.

Always putting others ahead of herself, Susan was the ear that listened, the shoulder that could be leaned upon, the heart that cared, and the smile that encouraged. She was a bright, articulate, thoughtful, and gentle person, who helped to make the world a better place.

Susan is survived by her daughter Shauna Kolda and grandsons Chase and Hunter, and her daughter, Tennille Tourville, all of Pierre; her mother, Shirley Huffman of Spearfish, and her brother, Roger Huffman, Deadwood. She was preceded in death by her father, Bud Huffman.

Memorials will be designated at a later date.