Survey Shows Farmers Concerned with Lack of Farm Bill

Farmers are expressing concern over the lack of a new farm bill in the latest Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer. The monthly survey in November asked producers how concerned they were regarding the farm bill. 75 percent of respondents said they were either somewhat or very concerned about the lack of a new farm bill with 33 percent of respondents indicating they were very concerned. Just 24 percent of survey respondents said they were not at all concerned about the lack of new farm bill legislation. The November survey reading announced Tuesday was 134, a decline of just over one percent from a month earlier when the barometer stood at 136. The November reading leaves the barometer six percent below its most recent peak, which was reached back in June before the impact of trade disruptions were felt throughout much of U.S. agriculture. The Barometer surveys 400 agricultural producers monthly. Overall, a rating below 100 is negative, while a rating above 100 indicates positive sentiment regarding the agriculture industry.