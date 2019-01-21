Survey finds many ticks carry disease in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – A North Dakota Department of Health study has found that a high percentage of ticks found in the state are carrying potentially deadly diseases.

Minot Daily News reports that 37 veterinarians, four zoos, and state and federal wildlife officials contributed to the 2018 study.

The state was divided into eight regions for the tick surveillance survey that started in 2017. Pools of up to 20 ticks from each region were inspected for the existence of several diseases.

Disease-carrying pathogens were found in 106 of 176 pools of American dog ticks and Rocky Mountain wood ticks.

Deer ticks, which are known carriers of Lyme disease, were found in 22 of the 25 counties surveyed. Half of those submitted contained pathogens.