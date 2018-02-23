Supreme Court says warrant needed for urine sample

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Supreme Court says police need a search warrant to obtain a urine sample from someone who is arrested.

The high court ruled privacy issues outweigh the state’s interest in pursuing evidence. The case involves a man who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped from a broken headlight in 2015. Officers ordered Hi Ta Lar to provide a urine sample which tested positive for methamphetamine. He was arrested, charged and eventually sentenced to three years in prison.

The Argus Leader says Lar appealed, raising the issue of the warrantless urine sample.