Local resources becoming more available for those coping with stress; Farm & Ranch Stress Summit being held next month

Farming and ranching have always been challenging jobs with part of the success or failure of an operation dependent on some things producers can’t control– such as weather, market volatility and global trade wars.

With expenses going up and incomes going down, Capital Area Counseling Service CEO Dennis Pfrimmer says the stress and frustration build up.

Many farmers or ranchers are reluctant to ask for help, so Pfrimmer says it may be a loved one who takes the first step.

Capital Area Counseling provides services to residents of Buffalo, Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley and Sully Counties.

A three-day South Dakota Farm and Ranch Stress Summit is being held next month (Sept. 23-25) in Oacoma to share information on working through individual stress and how to provide support to individuals dealing with stress.

Resources: