Local resources becoming more available for those coping with stress; Farm & Ranch Stress Summit being held next month
Farming and ranching have always been challenging jobs with part of the success or failure of an operation dependent on some things producers can’t control– such as weather, market volatility and global trade wars.
With expenses going up and incomes going down, Capital Area Counseling Service CEO Dennis Pfrimmer says the stress and frustration build up.
Many farmers or ranchers are reluctant to ask for help, so Pfrimmer says it may be a loved one who takes the first step.
Capital Area Counseling provides services to residents of Buffalo, Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley and Sully Counties.
A three-day South Dakota Farm and Ranch Stress Summit is being held next month (Sept. 23-25) in Oacoma to share information on working through individual stress and how to provide support to individuals dealing with stress.
Resources:
- Capital Area Counseling Service: CACSnet.org or call 605-224-5811.
- 2-1-1 Helpline Center: 211 or https://www.helplinecenter.org/2-1-1-community-resources/search/guided-search/
- Avera Health Farm and Rural Stress Hotline: 1-800-691-4336. The number is answered 24 hours a day. Calls are free and confidential. The hotline is staffed by trained assessment counselors who put callers in touch with local mental health resources.
- South Dakota Farm and Ranch Stress Summit: The goal is to provide farmers, ranchers and their families– as well as those in support roles such as counselors, bankers, consultants, clergy, crop insurance agents and other business members– with information on working through individual stress and how to provide support to individuals dealing with stress. For information or to register go to https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/south-dakota-farm-and-ranch-stress-summit. You may also call Dr. Krista Ehlert at 605-394-2236 or Dr. Andrea Bjornestad at 605-688-5125.