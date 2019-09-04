Sunflowers to draw in tour operators; Ries retiring from Pierre Area CVB in November

The woman who’s lead the Pierre Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for the past decade will retire at the end of November.

Director Lois Ries shared the news with the Pierre City Commission after she outlined her 2020 budget request.

One of the events Ries is organizing before she leaves involves the increasingly popular agri-tourism segment of the visitor industry.

Other upcoming events for the Pierre/Fort Pierre area include Rooster Rush (Oct. 15-18), mailings to anglers and hunters, Christmas at the Capitol and hosting a variety of conventions, conferences and sporting events.