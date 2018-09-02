Sunday Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks 9 – Sioux Falls Canaries 2
College Football
Kansas St. 27 – South Dakota 24
Iowa State vs. South Dakota State – CANCELLED
Augustana 48 – Upper Iowa 45
Saint Ambrose 49 – Dakota St. 27
Dakota Wesleyan 64 – Presentation 37
High School Football
Brandon Valley 29, Sioux Falls Lincoln 28, 2OT
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 32, Harrisburg 15
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 29, Sioux Falls Washington 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Sturgis, 25-13, 25-22, 25-9
Rapid City Christian def. Bennett County, 25-22, 25-18, 25-3
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Harrisburg, 25-19, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16
Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
Gold Tournament
First Round
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22
Rapid City Stevens def. Laramie, Wyo., 25-16, 25-16
Consolation Semifinal
Rapid City Central def. Green River, Wyo., 25-21, 25-19
Silver Tournament
First Round
Rawlins, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-8, 25-8
Consolation Semifinal
Cheyenne South, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17
Gregory Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-20, 25-15
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-19, 25-21
College Volleyball
South Dakota 3 – Northern Colorado 1
Northern St. 3 – Augustana 1
Augustana 3 – Fort Hays 0
Northern St. 3 – Lindenwood 0
Southwest Minnesota St. 3 – Missouri Western St. 0
MSU Moorhead 3 – Black Hills St. 1
Sioux Falls 3 – William Jewell 0
Sioux Falls 3 – Nothwest Missouri St. 1
Green Bay 3 – South Dakota St. 1
William Penn 3 – Dakota St. 2
Dakota St. 3 – Stephens 0
Boys High School Soccer
Pierre 1 – Rapid City Central 0
High School Girls Soccer
Pierre 2 – Rapid city Central 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3 – Harrisburg 0
Women’s College Soccer
Bethany 2 – Dakota Wesleyan 0
Northern St. 2 – Black Hills St. 0
Girls High School Tennis
Madison 9 – Pierre 0