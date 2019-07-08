Sunday Oahe Speedway Race Results

PIERRE, S.D. – The 5th Pepsi Points Races highlighted the racing action Sunday at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre. Here are the winners from Sunday’s races:

Dale’s Repair Super Pro

W – John Scott DeMots, Lebanon, SD

R/U- Noah Miller, Fort Pierre, SD

RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET

W – Ray Maize, Pierre, SD

R/U- Randy Hirsch, Pierre, SD

SA Transportation Bike/ Sled

W – Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD

R/U- Jessi Horsley, Pierre, SD

Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman

W- Eric Serbousek, Pierre, SD

R/U- Dustin Hendrickson, Aberdeen, SD

Rees Communications Street Trophy

W- Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD

R/U – Lacee Fedeler, Madison, SD

Snap-on High School

W- Blade Olson, Bath, SD

R/U- Unopposed

L&O Acres Junior Major

W- Jakob Flier, Valley Springs, SD

R/U – Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD

Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor

W- Bailey Dorneman, Watertown, SD

R/U- Tommy Stickelmyer, Aberdeen, SD

On Saturday, the 10th annual Oahe Junior Jam was held along with Shootout Races. The Junior Jam winners were Justin Ehlers of Pierre in the Major Division and Noah Horsley of Pierre in the Minor Division. After taking next weekend off, racing will resume on July 20 and 21 featuring the 6th Pepsi Points races and the Summitt Racing Equipment King of the Track. Oahe Speedway is located 14 miles north of Pierre along Highway 1804 at the Spring Creek Turnoff.