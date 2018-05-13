Sunday Morning Scorebord

College Softball

Summit League Championship

North Dakota St. 6 – South Dakota St. 1 College Baseball

NSIC Championship

Augustana 10 – Concordia-St. Paul 9) College Track and Field

Summit League Championship

Women’s Team Scores

1) South Dakota / North Dakota – 263

3) Oral Roberts 116

4) South Dakota St. 111

5) Western Illinois 30

6) Omaha

7) Fort Wayne 12

Men’s Team Scores

1) North Dakota St. 259

2) South Dakota St. 215.5

3) South Dakota 201.5

4) Oral Roberts 97

5) Western Illinois 31 IFL

Sioux Falls Storm 40 – Nebraska Dangar 36 High School Baseball

Mitchell 5 – Watertown 0

Watertown 4 – Mitchell 2

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8 – Yankton 4

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 10 – Yankton 1

Pierre 1 – Brandon Valley 0

Pierre 7 – Brandon Valley 0

Sioux Falls Washington 6 – Douglas 0

