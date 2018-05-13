Sunday Morning Scorebord

College Softball
Summit League Championship
North Dakota St. 6 – South Dakota St. 1
College Baseball
NSIC Championship
Augustana 10 – Concordia-St. Paul 9)
College Track and Field
Summit League Championship
Women’s Team Scores
1) South Dakota / North Dakota – 263
3) Oral Roberts 116
4) South Dakota St. 111
5) Western Illinois 30
6) Omaha
7) Fort Wayne 12
Men’s Team Scores
1) North Dakota St. 259
2) South Dakota St. 215.5
3) South Dakota 201.5
4) Oral Roberts 97
5) Western Illinois 31
IFL
Sioux Falls Storm 40 – Nebraska Dangar 36
High School Baseball
Mitchell 5 – Watertown 0
Watertown 4 – Mitchell 2
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8 – Yankton 4
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 10 – Yankton 1
Pierre 1 – Brandon Valley 0
Pierre 7 – Brandon Valley 0
Sioux Falls Washington 6 – Douglas 0
