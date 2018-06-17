Sunday Morning Scorebooard

American Association
Winnipeg Goldeyes 9 Sioux Falls Canaries 7 10 Innings
American Legion Baseball
Veterans Classic
Rapid City Post 22 16 Northern Colorado Roughriders 1
Rapid City Post 22 11 Taconite. Minn. 7
Black Hills Classic
Rapid City Post 320 7 Alliance, Neb. 1
Spearfish 9 Lennox 1
Lennox 15 Casper, Wyo. 14 8 Innings
Dakota Classic
Quarterfinals
Pierre 6 Viroqua (WI) 5
Brandon Valley 5 Gillette (WY) 4
Gretna (NE) 8 Lincoln East 6
Columbus (NE) 11 Sioux Falls West 7
Pool Play
Renner 2 Chanhassen (MN) 0
Gillette (WY) 6 Fargo (ND) 5
Lee’s Summit (MO) 5 Harrisburg 2
Papio South (NE) 7 Sioux Falls West 0
Sioux Falls East 13 Shakopee (MN) 4
Brandon Valley 7 Lincoln Pius 2
Columbus (NE) 9 Yankton 1
Pierre 8 Norfolk (NE) 1
Gretna (NE) 16 Aberdeen 3
Viroqua (WI) 6 Brookings 5
Lincoln East (NE) 10 Huron 3
Eden Prairie (MN) 7 Humboldt/Hartford 3
Indoor Football League
Sioux Falls 69 Green Bay 61 3OT
