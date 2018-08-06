Sunday Morning Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Lincoln Salt Dogs 5 – Sioux Falls Canaries 2
Expedition League Baseball
Hub City Hot Shots 12 – Pierre Trappers 10
Western Nebraska Pioneers 9 – Spearfish Sasquatch 3
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7 – Badlands Big Sticks 6
Hastings Sodbusters 6 – Casper Horseheads 5
Amateur Baseball
State Class “A” Tournament in Renner
Sioux Falls Brewers 7 – Castlewood 6 12 innings
Renner 7 – Yankton 0
Brookings 15 – Brandon Valley 0 Brandon Valley eliminated
State Class “B” Tournament in Sioux Falls
Alexandria 6 – Crofton 3 10 innings
Clark 17 – Groton 2
Madison 3 – Wynot 2
Lesterville 6 – Plankinton 1
American Legion Baseball
State Class “A” Tournament in Pierre
Rapid City Post 22 14 – Brandon Valley 6 Brandon Valley eliminaed
Mitchell 8 – Renner 7 Renner eliminated