Monday, August 6, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Sunday Morning Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Lincoln Salt Dogs 5 – Sioux Falls Canaries 2

Expedition League Baseball

Hub City Hot Shots 12 – Pierre Trappers 10

Western Nebraska Pioneers 9 – Spearfish Sasquatch 3

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 7 – Badlands Big Sticks 6

Hastings Sodbusters 6 – Casper Horseheads 5

Amateur Baseball

State Class “A” Tournament in Renner

Sioux Falls Brewers 7 – Castlewood 6 12 innings

Renner 7 – Yankton 0

Brookings 15 – Brandon Valley 0 Brandon Valley eliminated

State Class “B” Tournament in Sioux Falls

Alexandria 6 – Crofton 3 10 innings

Clark 17 – Groton 2

Madison 3 – Wynot 2

Lesterville 6 – Plankinton 1

American Legion Baseball

State Class “A” Tournament in Pierre

Rapid City Post 22 14 – Brandon Valley 6 Brandon Valley eliminaed

Mitchell 8 – Renner 7 Renner eliminated