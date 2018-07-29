Sunday Morning Scoreboard
American Association Baseball
Wichita Wingnuts 4 Sioux Falls Canaries 0
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 4 Hastings Sodbusters 0
Spearfish Sasquatch 7 Hub City Hot Shots 2
Hub City Hot Shots 17 Spearfish Sasquatch 14
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 2 Badlands Big Sticks 1
Western Nebraska Pioneers 8 Casper Horseheads 3
American Legion Baseball
State Class B Tournament at Redfield
McCook Miner 17 Groton 7 Groton Eliminated
Dakota Valley 3 Redfield 2 Redfield Eliminated
Dell Rapids 12 Tabor 1
Spearfish 10 Big Stone City 7
Class A Wild Card Game
Yankton 3 Watertown 2
Amateur Baseball
District 6B Championship
Menno 10 Tabor 6