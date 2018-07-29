Sunday, July 29, 2018
Latest:
Sports 

Sunday Morning Scoreboard

rodfisher

American Association Baseball

Wichita Wingnuts 4 Sioux Falls Canaries 0

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 4 Hastings Sodbusters 0

Spearfish Sasquatch 7 Hub City Hot Shots 2

Hub City Hot Shots 17 Spearfish Sasquatch 14

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 2 Badlands Big Sticks 1

Western Nebraska Pioneers 8 Casper Horseheads 3

American Legion Baseball

State Class B Tournament at Redfield

McCook Miner 17 Groton 7 Groton Eliminated

Dakota Valley 3 Redfield 2 Redfield Eliminated

Dell Rapids 12 Tabor 1

Spearfish 10 Big Stone City 7

Class A Wild Card Game

Yankton 3 Watertown 2

Amateur Baseball

District 6B Championship

Menno 10 Tabor 6