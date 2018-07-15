Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks 12 – Sioux Falls Canaries 5
Expedition League Baseball
Pierre Trappers 3 – Badlands Big Sticks 0
Hub city Hot Shots 10 – Casper Horesheads 7
Hastings Sodbusters 8 – Spearfish Sasquatch 7
Western Nebraska Pioneers 16 – Souris Valley Sabre Cats 5
American Legion Baseball
Gopher Classic
Pierre 8 – Bemidji, MN 5
Pierre 8 – LaCrescent, MN 0
Sioux Falls West 6 – Mankato American 5
Harrisburg 2 – Hamline, MN 0
Harrisburg 2 – Chaska, MN 0
Rapid City Post 22 11 – Burnsville, MN 8
Rapid City Post 22 6 – Chanhassen, MN 5
Rapid City Post 320 3, New Elm Gold 1
Laurel, Mont. 5, Rapid City Post 320 3
Omaha Burke 8 – Renner 0
Watertown 7 – Forrest Lake, MN 6
Osseo, MN 13 – Watertown 10
Sioux Falls East 9 – Excelsior, MN 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.