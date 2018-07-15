Sunday Morning Scoreboard

July 15, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball

Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks 12 – Sioux Falls Canaries 5

Expedition League Baseball

Pierre Trappers 3 – Badlands Big Sticks 0

Hub city Hot Shots 10 – Casper Horesheads 7

Hastings Sodbusters 8 – Spearfish Sasquatch 7

Western Nebraska Pioneers 16 – Souris Valley Sabre Cats 5

American Legion Baseball

Gopher Classic

Pierre 8 – Bemidji, MN 5

Pierre 8 – LaCrescent, MN 0

Sioux Falls West 6 – Mankato American 5

Harrisburg 2 – Hamline, MN 0

Harrisburg 2 – Chaska, MN 0

Rapid City Post 22 11 – Burnsville, MN 8

Rapid City Post 22 6 – Chanhassen, MN 5

Rapid City Post 320 3, New Elm Gold 1

Laurel, Mont. 5, Rapid City Post 320 3

Omaha Burke 8 – Renner 0

Watertown 7 – Forrest Lake, MN 6

Osseo, MN 13 – Watertown 10

Sioux Falls East 9 – Excelsior, MN 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


National News

National Sports

Multimedia