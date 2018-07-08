Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 7 Gary SouthShore Railcats 5
Expedition League Baseball
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 8 Pierre Trappers 6
Pierre Trappers 10 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 2
Casper Horseheads 11 Spearfish Sasquatch 0
Badlands Big Sticks 6 Hub City Hot Shots 5
American Legion Baseball
Renner 4 Aberdeen 1
Renner 5 Rapid City Post 320 2
Brandon Valley 13 Worthington, MN 6
Rapid City Post 22 6 Pierre 5
Rapid City Post 22 8 Pierre 1
Indoor Football League Championship
Iowa Barnstormers 43 Sioux Falls Storms 38
NPSL Soccer
Sioux Falls 2 LC Aris 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.