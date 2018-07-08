Sunday Morning Scoreboard

July 8, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 7 Gary SouthShore Railcats 5

Expedition League Baseball

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 8 Pierre Trappers 6

Pierre Trappers 10 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 2

Casper Horseheads 11 Spearfish Sasquatch 0

Badlands Big Sticks 6 Hub City Hot Shots 5

American Legion Baseball

Renner 4 Aberdeen 1

Renner 5 Rapid City Post 320 2

Brandon Valley 13 Worthington, MN 6

Rapid City Post 22 6 Pierre 5

Rapid City Post 22 8 Pierre 1

Indoor Football League Championship

Iowa Barnstormers 43 Sioux Falls Storms 38

NPSL Soccer

Sioux Falls 2 LC Aris 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


National News

National Sports

Multimedia