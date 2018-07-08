Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball Sioux Falls Canaries 7 Gary SouthShore Railcats 5 Expedition League Baseball Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 8 Pierre Trappers 6 Pierre Trappers 10 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 2 Casper Horseheads 11 Spearfish Sasquatch 0 Badlands Big Sticks 6 Hub City Hot Shots 5 American Legion Baseball Renner 4 Aberdeen 1 Renner 5 Rapid City Post 320 2 Brandon Valley 13 Worthington, MN 6 Rapid City Post 22 6 Pierre 5 Rapid City Post 22 8 Pierre 1 Indoor Football League Championship Iowa Barnstormers 43 Sioux Falls Storms 38 NPSL Soccer Sioux Falls 2 LC Aris 1

