Sunday Morning Scoreboard

July 1, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 8, Texas Air Hogs 1

Expedition League Baseball
Casper 11, Pierre 10
Souris Valley 14, Hub City 10

American Legion Baseball
Luverne 6, Brandon Valley 1
Luverne 9, Brandon Valley 5
Sioux Falls East 3, Moorhead, Mn 2
Sioux Falls East 6, Millard, Ne 5
Rapid City Post 22 8, Merced 5

NPSL
Sioux Falls Thunder 3, VSLT F.C. 2


