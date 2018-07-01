Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 8, Texas Air Hogs 1
Expedition League Baseball
Casper 11, Pierre 10
Souris Valley 14, Hub City 10
American Legion Baseball
Luverne 6, Brandon Valley 1
Luverne 9, Brandon Valley 5
Sioux Falls East 3, Moorhead, Mn 2
Sioux Falls East 6, Millard, Ne 5
Rapid City Post 22 8, Merced 5
NPSL
Sioux Falls Thunder 3, VSLT F.C. 2
