Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association Baseball

Sioux Falls Canaries 6 – Texas Air Hogs 2 Expedition League Baseball

Badlands Big Sticks 13 Hub City Hot Shots 4

Spearfish Sasquatch 2 Casper Horseheads 0

Western Nebraska Pioneers 6 Hastings Sodbusters 4 American Legion Baseball

Yankton 8 – Vermillion Post 1 0

Vermillion Post 1 8 – Crofton, NE 0

Hopikins, MN 2 – Rapid City Post 22 1

Wakefield, NE 6 – Lennox 5

Miner/McCook 5 – Lennox 2

Renner 12 – Minot, ND 4

Northwest Premier 10 Rapid City Post 320 Stars 4

Billings Scarlets 9 Rapid City Post 320 Stars 3

Spearfish 14 Cheyenne Hawks 6

Sturgis 8 Wheatland, Wyo. 0 Indoor Football League

Playoff Semi Finals

Sioux Falls Storm 69 Arizona Rattlers 68 OT

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.