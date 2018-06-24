Sunday Morning Scoreboard

June 24, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association Baseball
Sioux Falls Canaries 6 – Texas Air Hogs 2

Expedition League Baseball
Badlands Big Sticks 13 Hub City Hot Shots 4
Spearfish Sasquatch 2 Casper Horseheads 0
Western Nebraska Pioneers 6 Hastings Sodbusters 4

American Legion Baseball
Yankton 8 – Vermillion Post 1 0
Vermillion Post 1 8 – Crofton, NE 0
Hopikins, MN 2 – Rapid City Post 22 1
Wakefield, NE 6 – Lennox 5
Miner/McCook 5 – Lennox 2
Renner 12 – Minot, ND 4
Northwest Premier 10 Rapid City Post 320 Stars 4
Billings Scarlets 9 Rapid City Post 320 Stars 3
Spearfish 14 Cheyenne Hawks 6
Sturgis 8 Wheatland, Wyo. 0

Indoor Football League
Playoff Semi Finals
Sioux Falls Storm 69 Arizona Rattlers 68 OT


