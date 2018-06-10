Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association
Sioux Falls Canaries 5 – St. Paul Saints 3
Expedition League
Pierre Trapper 15 Badlands Big Sticks 2
Hub City Hot Shots 22 Western Nebraska Pioneers 2
Hastings Sodbusters 19 Casper Horseheads 10
Souris valley Sabre Dogs 8 Spearfish Sasquatch 5
American Legion Baseball
Lewis & Clark Classic in Yankton
Renner 7 – Brandon Valley 5
Brandon Valley 12 – Vermillion 6
Lincoln Southeast 9 – Yankton 4
Springfield Platteview 9 – Harrisburg 0
Sioux Falls West 5 – Crofton 0
Sioux Falls West 9 – Omaha Concordia 6
Tabor 3 – Humboldt 2
Harrisburg 6 – Yankton 2
Blair, NE 7 – Renner 4
Sioux Falls East 11 – Lincoln Southwest 7
Milbank 6 – Platte 2
Lincoln Southeast 10 – Sioux Falls East 9
Border Battle in Mandan, N.D.
Bismarck 5 Pierre 1
Pierre 4 Mandan 3
RC Post 320 8, Mandan, N.D. 2
RC Post 320 8, Bismarck Post 1 2
RC Post 22 10, Dickinson, N.D. 0
RC Post 22 8, Dickinson, N.D. 5
Sturgis 12, Wheatland, Wyo. 5
Spearfish 9, Billings Upper Deck 1
