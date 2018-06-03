Sunday Morning Scoreboard

American Association

Lincoln Saltdogs 10 Sioux Falls Canaries 1 College Baseball

NCAA Division II Championship

Augustana 3 Columbus State 2 Expedition League

Badlands Big Sticks 15 Pierre Trappers 14

Souris Valley Sabres 9 Hub City Hotshots 3

Souris Valley Sabres 3 Hub City Hotshots 1

Casper Horseheads 9 Spearfish Sasquatch 8

Western Nebraska Pioneers 4 Hastings Sodbusters 3 American Legion Baseball

Renner 13 Pierre 3

Renner 10 Pierre 3

RC Post 22 17, Mitchell 7

RC Post 22 11, Mitchell 8

Upper Deck Expos 18, Sturgis 9

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.