Sunday Morning Scoreboard

June 3, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

American Association
Lincoln Saltdogs 10 Sioux Falls Canaries 1

College Baseball
NCAA Division II Championship
Augustana 3 Columbus State 2

Expedition League
Badlands Big Sticks 15 Pierre Trappers 14
Souris Valley Sabres 9 Hub City Hotshots 3
Souris Valley Sabres 3 Hub City Hotshots 1
Casper Horseheads 9 Spearfish Sasquatch 8
Western Nebraska Pioneers 4 Hastings Sodbusters 3

American Legion Baseball
Renner 13 Pierre 3
Renner 10 Pierre 3
RC Post 22 17, Mitchell 7
RC Post 22 11, Mitchell 8
Upper Deck Expos 18, Sturgis 9


