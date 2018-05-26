Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball

NCAA DII College World Series

Augustana 5 – Southern New Hampshire

Summit League Championship

Oral Roberts 11 – South Dakota St. 3 American Association

Sioux Falls Canaries 6 – Winnipeg Goldeyes 5 10 innings Expedition League

Pierre Trappers 4 Hub City Hot Shots 0 High School Baseball

State “A” Semifinals

Brandon Valley 4 – SF Roosevelt 2

Pierre 5 – SF O’Gorman 3

Championship

Brandon Valley 5 – Pierre 2 High School Track and Field

Boys “AA” State Meet

1. Lincoln 174

2. Rapid City Central 79.5

3. Brandon Valley 74

4. Washington 66

5. Watertown 63

6. Aberdeen Central 59 Girls “AA” State Meet

1. Brandon Valley 108.5

2. Lincoln 94

3. Yankton 72

4. Rapid City Stevens 65

5. Rapid City Central 55

6. Harrisburg 50 Boys “A” State Meet

1. St. Thomas More 109.5

2. Sioux Falls Christian 80

3. Lennox 49

4. West Central 48

5. Tri-Valley 47

6. Custer 40 Girls “A” State Meet

1. St. Thomas More 83

2. Belle Fourche 52

3. Vermillion 51

4. Parker 47

5. West Central 46

6. Madison 44 Boys “B” State Meet

1. Freeman 46

2. Viborg-Hurley 42

3. Gregory 37

Wall 37

5. Chester Area 34.5

6. Bison 34 Girls “B” State Meet

1. Deubrook Area 84

2. Ipswich 58.5

3. Newell 47

4. Colman-Egan 37

5. Avon 32

6. Hanson 31.5

