Sunday Morning Scoreboard

College Baseball
NCAA DII College World Series
Augustana 5 – Southern New Hampshire
Summit League Championship
Oral Roberts 11 – South Dakota St. 3
American Association
Sioux Falls Canaries 6 – Winnipeg Goldeyes 5 10 innings
Expedition League
Pierre Trappers 4 Hub City Hot Shots 0
High School Baseball
State “A” Semifinals
Brandon Valley 4 – SF Roosevelt 2
Pierre 5 – SF O’Gorman 3
Championship
Brandon Valley 5 – Pierre 2
High School Track and Field
Boys “AA” State Meet
1. Lincoln 174
2. Rapid City Central 79.5
3. Brandon Valley 74
4. Washington 66
5. Watertown 63
6. Aberdeen Central 59
Girls “AA” State Meet
1. Brandon Valley 108.5
2. Lincoln 94
3. Yankton 72
4. Rapid City Stevens 65
5. Rapid City Central 55
6. Harrisburg 50
Boys “A” State Meet
1. St. Thomas More 109.5
2. Sioux Falls Christian 80
3. Lennox 49
4. West Central 48
5. Tri-Valley 47
6. Custer 40
Girls “A” State Meet
1. St. Thomas More 83
2. Belle Fourche 52
3. Vermillion 51
4. Parker 47
5. West Central 46
6. Madison 44
Boys “B” State Meet
1. Freeman 46
2. Viborg-Hurley 42
3. Gregory 37
Wall 37
5. Chester Area 34.5
6. Bison 34
Girls “B” State Meet
1. Deubrook Area 84
2. Ipswich 58.5
3. Newell 47
4. Colman-Egan 37
5. Avon 32
6. Hanson 31.5
