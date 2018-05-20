Sunday Morning Scoreboard

High School Tennis

South Dakota Boys State Tournament

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln 629

2. Rapid City Stevens 502

3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 428

4. Mitchell 426

5. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls O’Gorman 325

6. Aberdeen Roncalli 325

7. Washington 323.5

8. Brandon Valley 281

9. Aberdeen Central 222

10. Yankton 218

15, Pierre 127 American Association

Chicago Dogs 4 – Sioux Falls Cansries 2 College Baseball

North Dakota St. 6 – South Dakota St. 5

North Central Region Tournament

Augustana 9 – Central Missouri 6 High School Baseball

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3 – Rapid City Central 0

Pierre 2 – Sturgis 0

Sioux Falls Washington 10 – Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12 – Dougals 0

Region 2 Championship

O’Gorman 9 – Harrisburg 0

Region 4 Championship

Brandon Valley 4 – Washington 3 (F/8)

Region 1 Championship

Roosevelt 6 – Yankton 0

Region 3 Championship

Pierre 4 – Lincoln 1 American Legion Baseball

Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 9, Cheyenne Post 6 2

Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 4, Cheyenne Post 6 2

Gillette 5, Spearfish 164 3

Billings Royals 4, Spearfish 164 0 Women’s College Golf

NCAA DII Championship

Final Team (Round 4) Total

1. Indainapolis (290) 1157

2. California Baptist (297) 1195

3. Dallas Baptist (302) 1196

4. Nova Southeastern (307) 1199

5. Barry (311) 1202

6. Missouri – St. Louis (305) 1214

7. West Texas A&M (310) 1226

8. Rollins College (317) 1227

9. Grand Valley St. (322) 1234

10. Augustana (321) 1247

11. Arkansas Tech. (318) 1250

12. Lindenwood (320) 1283

