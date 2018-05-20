Sunday Morning Scoreboard

High School Tennis
South Dakota Boys State Tournament
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln 629
2. Rapid City Stevens 502
3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 428
4. Mitchell 426
5. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls O’Gorman 325
6. Aberdeen Roncalli 325
7. Washington 323.5
8. Brandon Valley 281
9. Aberdeen Central 222
10. Yankton 218
15, Pierre 127
American Association
Chicago Dogs 4 – Sioux Falls Cansries 2
College Baseball
North Dakota St. 6 – South Dakota St. 5
North Central Region Tournament
Augustana 9 – Central Missouri 6
High School Baseball
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3 – Rapid City Central 0
Pierre 2 – Sturgis 0
Sioux Falls Washington 10 – Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12 – Dougals 0
Region 2 Championship
O’Gorman 9 – Harrisburg 0
Region 4 Championship
Brandon Valley 4 – Washington 3 (F/8)
Region 1 Championship
Roosevelt 6 – Yankton 0
Region 3 Championship
Pierre 4 – Lincoln 1
American Legion Baseball
Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 9, Cheyenne Post 6 2
Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats 4, Cheyenne Post 6 2
Gillette 5, Spearfish 164 3
Billings Royals 4, Spearfish 164 0
Women’s College Golf
NCAA DII Championship
Final Team (Round 4) Total
1. Indainapolis (290) 1157
2. California Baptist (297) 1195
3. Dallas Baptist (302) 1196
4. Nova Southeastern (307) 1199
5. Barry (311) 1202
6. Missouri – St. Louis (305) 1214
7. West Texas A&M (310) 1226
8. Rollins College (317) 1227
9. Grand Valley St. (322) 1234
10. Augustana (321) 1247
11. Arkansas Tech. (318) 1250
12. Lindenwood (320) 1283
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.